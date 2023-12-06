Today's Final Jeopardy (December 5, 2023): Who won Game 62 of Season 40?

Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 5, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.

By Suhasini Oswal
Published on Dec 06, 2023   |  10:17 AM IST  |  410
Game 62 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Henry Baer, Rhone Talsma, and Nell Klugman competed against each other to win the fifty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Andrew Chaikin won Jeopardy on December 5, 2023, against Matt Mierswa and Laura Portwood-Stacer. The categories under the first round were Purple Prose & Poetry; A Paranormal Category; To “L” With Science; Sports Stuff; Also A Superhero; Feedback: Sandwich. While Laura gave seven correct and zero wrong answer, Andrew gave nine correct and three incorrect responses, and Matt gave nine correct and three incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Laura at $4,400, Andrew at $3,600, and Matt at $2,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Rome Is Where The Art Is; A Song In That Movie; Almost Assassinated; They Come In Threes; Flags; From Dawn ‘Til Dusk. The score after the round stood with Andrew at $18,200, Matt at $7,200, and Laura at $6,400. Andrew gave 19 correct answers and 6 wrong response, while Matt gave 19 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Laura gave 10 correct answers with 0 wrong response.

What was the final question on December 5, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 5, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 2020s Television and the clue said, "The title locale of this series is really the Belnord, dating to 1908 & located at 86th & Broadway on NYC’s Upper West Side." The answer to the clue was, "Only Murders in the Building.."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

