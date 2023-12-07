Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 6, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 63 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 5, 2023, and here's what happened. Ed Coulson, Kate Freeman, and Patrick Hume competed against each other to win the 63rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Ed Coulson won Jeopardy on December 6, 2023, against Kate Freeman and Patrick Hume. The categories under the first round were Real Men Of Science; Watery Songs; House Party; Out Of Con Text; I Just Want A Lover Like Any Other; What Do I “Get”. While Patrick gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answer, Ed gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Kate gave eight correct and three incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Patrick at $7,200, Ed at $4,400, and Kate at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Hodgepodge; Double Talk; Classic Comic Strips; African Cuisine; Dewey; Decimals. The score after the round stood with Ed at $14,600
, Patrick at $10,200, and Kate at $9,000. Ed gave 16 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Patrick gave 20 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Kate gave 15 correct answers with 4 wrong response.
What was the final question on December 6, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 6, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Famous Names and the clue said, "Subject of a 2003 film, his 1947 obituary said he fathered at least 100 & died of a heart attack at 14, at a California ranch." The answer to the clue was, "Seabiscuit."
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
