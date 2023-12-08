Today's Final Jeopardy (December 7, 2023): Who won Game 64 of Season 40?

Game 64 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 7, 2023, and here's what happened. Ed Coulson, Kate Freeman, and Patrick Hume competed against each other to win the 63rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy on December 7, 2023, against Robin Lozano and Scott Shewfelt. The categories under the first round were Oklahoma!; Super Bowl Stars; Fire Place; On The “T”able; 4 Your Consideration; A Donut Shop Dictionary. While Robin gave twelve correct and two wrong answer, Yungsheng gave seven correct and one incorrect responses, and Scott gave six correct and three incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Robin at $5,000, Yungsheng at $4,800, and Scott at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Greek Alphabet Puzzlers; Amphibians; During Lou Gehrig’s Consecutive Game Streak; Labor Unions; It’s Raining Mensa; Star Wars Before & After. The score after the round stood with Scott at $14,400, Yungsheng at $12,000, and Robin at $4,800. Scott gave 13 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Yungsheng gave 15 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Robin gave 18 correct answers with 5 wrong response.

Advertisement

What was the final question on December 7, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Languages and the clue said, "Since it can make someone “Japanese laugh as heartily as a Dane”, Lillian Gish saw film as an aesthetic this, the name of a language." The answer to the clue was, "Esperanto."

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?