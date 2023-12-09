Today's Final Jeopardy (December 8, 2023): Who won Game 65 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the December 8, 2023, episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 65 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 8, 2023, and here's what happened. Carmela Chan, Gary Hollis, and Jon Spurney competed against each other to win the 65th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won December 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
Gary Hollis won Jeopardy on December 8, 2023, against Carmela Chan and Jon Spurney. The categories under the first round were Organ Recital; We’Re Talking Baseball; Olive Me; The Ivy League; Geographic Titles; As Easy As A-B-C. While Jon gave eleven correct and two wrong answer, Carmela gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Gary gave six correct and four incorrect answer.
The first round's score stood with Jon at $3,600, Carmela at $3,000, and Gary at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Organ Recital; Classic Movie Original Dialogue?; Working On A Building; Car”Eer” Opportunities; A Muse Me; Words From Arabic. The score after the round stood with Gary at $21,200, Carmela at $13,400, and Jon at $10,000. Gary gave 19 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Carmela gave 18 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Jon gave 18 correct answers with 2 wrong response.
What was the final question on December 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?
The final question of the December 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Ancient History and the clue said, "Before visiting Achilles’ tomb, this man threw his spear onto the ground in Asia & declared the continent “spear-won”" The answer to the clue was, "Alexander the Great."
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.
ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival