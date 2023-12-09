Today's Final Jeopardy (December 8, 2023): Who won Game 65 of Season 40?

Game 65 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on December 8, 2023, and here's what happened. Carmela Chan, Gary Hollis, and Jon Spurney competed against each other to win the 65th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won December 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Gary Hollis won Jeopardy on December 8, 2023, against Carmela Chan and Jon Spurney. The categories under the first round were Organ Recital; We’Re Talking Baseball; Olive Me; The Ivy League; Geographic Titles; As Easy As A-B-C. While Jon gave eleven correct and two wrong answer, Carmela gave nine correct and two incorrect responses, and Gary gave six correct and four incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Jon at $3,600, Carmela at $3,000, and Gary at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Organ Recital; Classic Movie Original Dialogue?; Working On A Building; Car”Eer” Opportunities; A Muse Me; Words From Arabic. The score after the round stood with Gary at $21,200, Carmela at $13,400, and Jon at $10,000. Gary gave 19 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Carmela gave 18 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Jon gave 18 correct answers with 2 wrong response.

Advertisement

What was the final question on December 8, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the December 7, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Ancient History and the clue said, "Before visiting Achilles’ tomb, this man threw his spear onto the ground in Asia & declared the continent “spear-won”" The answer to the clue was, "Alexander the Great."

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (December 6, 2023): Who won Game 63 of Season 40?

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?