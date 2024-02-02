Today's Final Jeopardy (February 1, 2024): Who won Game 104 of Season 40?

Game 104 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 1, 2024, and here's what happened. Michael Menkhus, Andy Tirrell, and Juveria Zaheer competed against each other to win the 104th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

What happened on February 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The categories under the first round were Mountain High; From The French; Bonds Of Commonality; Rap Words & Phrases; Nonfiction; I Like The Cut Of Your Job. While Michael gave 11 correct and 1 wrong answers, Andy gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Juveria gave 9 correct and 3 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Michael at $7,200, Andy at $3,800, and Juveria at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Follow The World Leader; Brainy Quotes; 2-Letter Words; I’M So Wavy; “N” Science; Canadians Invade Our Living Rooms!. The score after the round stood with Juveria at $34,000, Michael at $16,400, and Andy at $7,400. Juveria gave 23 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, while Michael gave 20 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Andy gave 11 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

What was the final question on February 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 1, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Geography and the clue said, "The first city in Australia with a municipal government, this state capital bears the name of a queen." The answer to the clue was, "Adelaide."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.