Today's Final Jeopardy (February 13, 2024): Who won Game 112 of Season 40?

Game 112 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 13, 2024, and here's what happened. Nicole Rudolph, Kat Jepson, and Long Nguyen competed against each other to win the 112th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 13, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Kat Jepson won Jeopardy on February 13, 2024, against Nicole Rudolph and Long Nguyen. The categories under the first round were Lending You A Poker Hand; Rhyming Phrases; Oh, The Places You “Can” Go!; Duck Soup; It Happened In Congress; 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time. While Long gave 14 correct and 1 wrong answer, Kat gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Nicole gave 3 correct and 2 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Long at $6,600, Kat at $5,000, and Nicole $1,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Wistful Thinking; Siblings Of Note; There’s A Vaccine For That; Vwllss Cmpns; Documentaries; “RH” Factor. The score after the round stood with Kat at $28,000, Long at $26,400, and Nicole at $3,000. Kat gave 22 correct answers and 0 wrong response, while Long gave 26 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Nicole gave 4 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 13, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 13, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Southern Politicians and the clue said, "An article written after his 1935 death asked, "Will some crown prince arise to take his place?"" The answer to the clue was, "Huey Long."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.