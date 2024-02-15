Today's Final Jeopardy (February 14, 2024): Who won Game 113 of Season 40?

Game 113 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 14, 2024, and here's what happened. Elliott Kim, Ilhana Redzovic, and Vince Bacani competed against each other to win the 113th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 14, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Vince Bacani won Jeopardy on February 14, 2024, against Elliott Kim and Ilhana Redzovic. The categories under the first round were Also A Magazine Title; Low Tech; The Composer Conducts; 5 For The Road; I Ran; So Far Away. While Vince gave 11 correct and 1 wrong answer, Ilhana gave 11 correct and 3 incorrect responses, and Elliott gave 5 correct and 2 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Vince at $5,600, Ilhana at $3,400, and Elliott at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Snakes In A Book; “American” Organizations; Tough 10-Letter Words; The Air That I Breathe; 1970s Movies; Those Meddling Kid Kings & Queens. The score after the round stood with Vince at $16,600, Ilhana at $10,600, and Elliott at $4,600. Vince gave 18 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, while Ilhana gave 21 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Elliott gave 12 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.