Today's Final Jeopardy (February 15, 2024): Who won Game 114 of Season 40?

Game 114 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 15, 2024, and here's what happened. David Bederman, James Tyler, and Diandra D’Alessio competed against each other to win the 114th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 15, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Diandra D’Alessio won Jeopardy on February 15, 2024, against David Bederman and James Tyler. The categories under the first round were Around The World; Jackson; Chemistry Test; Pop Music; Safe Mode; “F”8. While Diandra gave 12 correct and 1 wrong answer, David gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and James gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Diandra at $7,000, David at $4,000, and James at $4,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Dealing With Things Diplomatically; Pop Culture; Where Did That Come From?; Miscellaneous Knowledge; One-Word Play Titles; Those Words Packed Something To Eat. The score after the round stood with Diandra at $24,600, James at $12,800, and David at $7,600. Diandra gave 23 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while James gave 18 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and David gave 13 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on February 15, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 15, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Landmarks and the clue said, "The distance between its 2 legs at ground level is 630 feet, making it as wide as it is tall." The answer to the clue was, "Gateway Arch."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.