Today's Final Jeopardy (February 16, 2024): Who won Game 115 of Season 40?

Game 115 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 16, 2024, and here's what happened. Mira Hayward, Vince Bacani and Sriram Krishnan competed against each other to win the 115th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 16, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Mira Hayward won Jeopardy on February 16, 2024, against Vince Bacani and Sriram Krishnan. The categories under the first round were Presidential TV; Fiction & Nonfiction; A Dog’s Life; That’s Got 2 Hyphens; Transportation; I’m Cuban. While Mira gave 13 correct and 0 wrong answer, Vince gave 8 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Sriram gave 7 correct and 0 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Mira at $8,000, Vince at $4,600, and Sriram at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Canadian Geography; Mythology; Science Stuff; Notable Names; Describing The Song; Oh, “My” Word!. The score after the round stood with Mira at $18,400, Sriram at $9,000, and Vince at $3,200. Mira gave 22 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Sriram gave 13 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Vince gave 16 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on February 16, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 15, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Theater and the clue said, "A 1955 play review noted “restless Delta folk” & “lives as uncomfortable & insecure as the proverbial” this title." The answer to the clue was, "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.