Today's Final Jeopardy (February 2, 2024): Who won Game 105 of Season 40?

Game 105 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 2, 2024, and here's what happened. Michael Menkhus, Andy Tirrell, and Juveria Zaheer competed against each other to win the 105th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 2, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Juveria Zaheer won Jeopardy on February 2, 2024, against Michael Menkhus and Andy Tirrell. The categories under the first round were Just Playing; A Long Session Of Monopoly; Etch & Sketch; A Successful Operation; The Game Of Life; Building In Lagos. While Michael gave 8 correct and 2 wrong answers, Andy gave 7 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Juveria gave 12 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Michael at $2,800, Andy at $2,000, and Juveria at $6,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Talking About Tolkien; We’ve Got History; Billboard ‘s 500 Best Pop Songs; Weights & Measures; Exploring U.S. Cities; Delicious Before & After. The score after the round stood with Juveria at $11,800, Michael at $13,200, and Andy at $4,400. Juveria gave 20 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Michael gave 18 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Andy gave 14 correct answers with 5 wrong response.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.