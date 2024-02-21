Today's Final Jeopardy (February 20, 2024): Who won Game 117 of Season 40?

Game 117 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 20, 2024, and here's what happened. Jesse Matheny, Alex Gordon and Kat Jepson competed against each other to win the 117th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 20, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Jesse Matheny won Jeopardy on February 20, 2024, against Alex Gordon and Kat Jepson. The categories under the first round were The 13 Colonies; Piles; The U.S. Postal Service; What’S That Smell?; Jewelry; Hansel Culture. While Kat gave 8 correct and 0 wrong answers, Alex gave 9 correct and 3 incorrect responses, and Jesse gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Kat at $5,600, Alex at $2,600, and Jesse at $2,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Taking Flight; Bodies Of Water; Artists & Their Subjects; 4, 4; Literary Helpers; Action Movies. The score after the round stood with Jesse at $18,800, Alex at $10,200, and Kat at $8,400. Jesse gave 20 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, while Alex gave 20 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Kat gave 10 correct answers with 0 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 20, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 20, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Presidential Elections and the clue said, "He’s the most recent presidential candidate to have officially declared his opponent in that campaign the victor." The answer to the clue was, "Al Gore."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.