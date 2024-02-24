Today's Final Jeopardy (February 23, 2024): Who won Game 120 of Season 40?

Game 120 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 23, 2024, and here's what happened. Matthew Marcus, Suresh Krishnan and Emily Sands competed against each other to win the 120th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 23, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Emily Sands won Jeopardy on February 23, 2024, against Matthew Marcus and Suresh Krishnan. The categories under the first round were 1960s Fiction; TV Comedy; Sleep-Pourri; Condiments; Election Lingo; Triple Rhyme Time. While Emily gave 11 correct and 2 wrong answers, Matthew gave 6 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Suresh gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Emily at $4,800, Matthew at $1,000, and Suresh at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The American Revolution Era; Pop Culture Dragons; Judges; That Building Has Great Bones; Quick Geo; 2020s & 1920s Slang. The score after the round stood with Emily at $21,800, Matthew at $7,400, and Suresh at $0. Emily gave 24 correct answers and 4 wrong responses, while Matthew gave 11 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Suresh gave 10 correct answers with 5 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 23, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 23, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category French Authors and the clue said, "Trained as a priest and a physician, in 1532 he published his first novel under the pen name Alcofribas Nasier." The answer to the clue was, "François Rabelais."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.