Today's Final Jeopardy (February 28, 2024): Who won Game 123 of Season 40?

Game 123 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 28, 2024, and here's what happened. Yogesh Raut, Jake DeArruda and Nick Cascone competed against each other to win the 123rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 28, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Yogesh Raut won Jeopardy on February 28, 2024, against Jake DeArruda and Nick Cascone. The categories under the first round were Shall We Dance?; Alliterative Phrases; That’S In Asia; The Emmys; Feeling Charitable; A Little Histor”E”. While Jake gave 16 correct and 1 wrong answers, Yogesh gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Nick gave 3 correct and 1 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jake at $14,400, Yogesh at $5,600, and Nick at $1,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were “New U.S. Stamps For 2024; Women In Lit; Name That Tomb; British Actors & Actresses; In The Dictionary; Lesser-Known Sciences. The score after the round stood with Yogesh at $26,800, Jake at $14,400, and Nick at $2,400. Yogesh gave 26 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, while Jake gave 20 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Nick gave 10 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 28, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 28, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 1950s Politics and the clue said, "In 1959 Bob Bartlett & Hiram Fong each won a coin flip to gain this alliterative title." The answer to the clue was, "Senior Senator."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.