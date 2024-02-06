Today's Final Jeopardy (February 5, 2024): Who won Game 106 of Season 40?

Game 106 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 5, 2024, and here's what happened. Jesse Chin, Mira Hayward, and Kate Campolieta competed against each other to win the 105th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 5, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Mira Hayward won Jeopardy on February 5, 2024, against Jesse Chin and Kate Campolieta. The categories under the first round were Historical American Currency; 2 Actors, One TV Show; Lakes & Rivers; The “Are” You Breathe; It’s Giving…; Tools. While Kate gave 8 correct and 1 wrong answers, Jesse gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Mira gave 8 correct and 3 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Kate at $4,400, Jesse at $2,600, and Mira at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were British Literature; Nothing But Mammals; Some Lazy Words; Tricks Of The Show Biz Trade; Single-Named Singers; Final Resting Places. The score after the round stood with Mira at $16,400, Kate at $8,000, and Jesse at $1,800. Mira gave 23 correct answers and 4 wrong responses, while Kate gave 11 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Jesse gave 12 correct answers with 4 wrong response.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.