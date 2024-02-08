Today's Final Jeopardy (February 7, 2024): Who won Game 108 of Season 40?

Game 108 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 7, 2024, and here's what happened. Taylor Clagett, Lisa Sriken, and Justin White competed against each other to win the 108th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Taylor Clagett won Jeopardy on February 7, 2024, against Lisa Sriken and Justin. The categories under the first round were U.S. National Forests; Literature Bingo; Ahhh, The French; What Do You Collect?; Sports Professors; The “Ick”. While Lisa gave 13 correct and 0 wrong answers, Taylor gave 10 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Justin gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Lisa at $6,600, Taylor at $5,600, and Justin at $400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were It Happened In February; Anthropologists; Quoting The Old Testament; Do Me A Flavor; TV Shows By Character; Numerically Prefixed. The score after the round stood with Taylor at $15,600, Lisa at $11,000, and Justin at $3,600. Taylor gave 22 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Lisa gave 20 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Justin gave 8 correct answers with 1 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 7, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Wonders of the Ancient World and the clue said, "Achilles Tatius wrote that it “was like a mountain… at the top of this mountain rose a second sun”" The answer to the clue was, "Lighthouse of Alexandria."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.