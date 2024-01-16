Today's Final Jeopardy (January 15, 2024): Who won Game 91 of Season 40?

Game 91 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 15, 2024, and here's what happened. Rotimi Kukoyi, Roy Camara, and Long Nguyen competed against each other to win the 91th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 15, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Long Nguyen won Jeopardy on January 15, 2024, against Rotimi Kukoyi and Roy Camara. The categories under the first round were Disney Film Titles Visualized; World History; Portlandia; Around The Unusual House; Say Your Fruits & Veggies!; Authors’ Birthstones. While Roy gave 15 correct and 2 wrong answers, Long gave 5 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Rotimi gave 3 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Roy at $9,200, Long at $4,200, and Rotimi at $200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were African Cities; Religions Of The World; Desert Flora & Fauna; Stay Safe; Pop Music-Pourri; “G” Whiz. The score after the round stood with Long at $19,600, Roy at $7,600, and Rotimi at $1,000. Long gave 22 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Roy gave 24 correct answers with 4 incorrect responses, and Rotimi gave 6 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 15, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 9, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category On the Stage and the clue said, "Paul Robeson said that even as this character “kills, his honor is at stake…the honor of his whole culture is involved" The answer to the clue was, "Othello."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

