Today's Final Jeopardy (January 16, 2024): Who won Game 92 of Season 40?

Game 92 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 16, 2024, and here's what happened. Sharon Stone, Katie Palumbo, and Andy Tirrell competed against each other to win the 92nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 16, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Andy Tirrell won Jeopardy on January 16, 2024, against Sharon Stone and Katie Palumbo. The categories under the first round were World Geography; 1980s Pro Wrestling; A Matter Of Law; Hats In Other Words; Our Feathered Friends; Major “Key” Alert. While Andy gave 11 correct and 1 wrong answers, Katie gave 12 correct and 3 incorrect responses, and Sharon gave 1 correct and 0 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Andy at $6,400, Katie at $5,400, and Sharon at $600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were 20th Century Americans; Half A Category; Ballet; TV Cliffhangers; Authors As Book Characters; Rhyme Time. The score after the round stood with Andy at $21,800, Sharon at $6,100, and Katie -$1,000. Andy gave 21 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Sharon gave 8 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Katie gave 17 correct answers with 10 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 16, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 16, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category New Nations and the clue said, "In Sept. 2023 the U.S. recognized 2 new nations in free association with New Zealand, Niue & this archipelago." The answer to the clue was, "New Nations."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

