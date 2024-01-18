Today's Final Jeopardy (January 17, 2024): Who won Game 93 of Season 40?

Game 93 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 17, 2024, and here's what happened. Patti Palmer, Juveria Zaheer, and Devin Lohman competed against each other to win the 93rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 17, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Juveria Zaheer won Jeopardy on January 17, 2024, against Patti Palmer and Devin Lohman. The categories under the first round were The Fist & The Furious Movies; Around The Globe; Born On Jan. 17; U.S. Stamps; Politics As Unusual; Inconvenient Words. While Juveria gave 13 correct and 3 wrong answers, Patti gave 9 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Devin gave 4 correct and 2 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Juveria at $5,600, Patti at $3,800, and Devin at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Not To Be Confused; Alliterative Terms; Find The Fish; If Food Be The Love Of Music; Frailty, Thy Name Is Man; Summer Of Our Discontent. The score after the round stood with Juveria at $32,800, Patti at $7,000, and Devin at $6,400. Juveria gave 30 correct answers and 6 wrong response, while Patti gave 13 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Devin gave 9 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on January 17, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 17, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 19th Century America and the clue said, "An 1884 article calls this newly completed structure "the highest work of man" & disagrees with those who call it "a great chimney."" The answer to the clue was, "Washington Monument."

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.