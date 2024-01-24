Today's Final Jeopardy (January 23, 2024): Who won Game 97 of Season 40?

Game 97 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 24, 2024, and here's what happened. Xanni Brown, Lynn Di Vito, and Robbi Ramirez competed against each other to win the 97th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 24, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Robbi Ramirez won Jeopardy on January 24, 2024, against Xanni Brown and Lynn Di Vito. The categories under the first round were Young People’S Nonfiction; Constellations; Squeaker Of The House; A “Fast” Category; These Stars Sound Like Cars; 3-Letter, 3-Letter. While Xanni gave 14 correct and 0 wrong answers, Lynn gave 6 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Robbi gave 8 correct and 0 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Xanni $11,400, Lynn $4,000, and Robbi $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were U.S. Cities; Greek Cuisine; Poets & Poetry; Go Ivth & Rule; Movies In Rewind; Rhyming Verb Pairs. The score after the round stood with Robbi at $12,800, Xanni at $9,600, and Lynn at $6,000. Robbi gave 20 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Xanni gave 21 correct answers with 5 incorrect responses, and Lynn gave 11 correct answers with 1 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on January 24, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 24, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category U.S. Business Founders and the clue said, "A 1934 note to him: “Received hunting clothes… and thank you for those wonderful shoes they fit perfect… your friend, Babe Ruth”" The answer to the clue was, " L.L. Bean.."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.