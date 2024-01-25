Today's Final Jeopardy (January 24, 2024): Who won Game 98 of Season 40?

Game 98 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 24, 2024, and here's what happened. Kelly Barry, Lloyd Sy, and Dillon Hupp competed against each other to win the 98th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 24, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Lloyd Sy won Jeopardy on January 24, 2024, against Kelly Barry and Dillon Hupp. The categories under the first round were Love Story; Our Song; Bad Blood; Shake It Off; We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together; The Errors Tour. While Lloyd gave 14 correct and 2 wrong answers, Kelly gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Dillon gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Lloyd at $6,200, Kelly at $4,000, and Dillon at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Bald Is Beautiful; One-Term Presidents; Island Countries; Art & Artists; Business Travel; From The Latin. The score after the round stood with Lloyd at $25,200, Dillon at $13,000, and Kelly at $2,400. Lloyd gave 30 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Dillon gave 13 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Kelly gave 8 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 24, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 24, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category 1980s Movie Characters and the clue said, "Oliver Stone, screenwriter of this 1983 movie, named its main character to honor the Super Bowl-winning QB from 1982." The answer to the clue was, "Scarface"

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.