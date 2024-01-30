Today's Final Jeopardy (January 29, 2024): Who won Game 101 of Season 40?

Game 101 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 29, 2024, and here's what happened. Martha Bath, Andy Tirrell, and Lloyd Sy competed against each other to win the 101st game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Andy Tirrell won Jeopardy on January 29, 2024, against Martha Bath and Lloyd Sy. The categories under the first round were The Country That Borders Both; Where There’S A Will; Women In Sports; 19Th Century Authors; Going To The Dogs; It Ends With “U”. While Andy gave 14 correct and 3 wrong answers, Martha gave 6 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Lloyd gave 8 correct and 3 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Andy at $8,400, Martha at $4,200, and Lloyd at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Myth Around & Find Out; Tv Theme Songs; Lost In Space; “D.D.”; Historic Names; Booze Clues. The score after the round stood with Lloyd at $19,800, Andy at $16,800, and Martha at $11,200. Lloyd gave 20 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Andy gave 24 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Martha gave 11 correct answers with 0 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 29, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 29, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historical Fiction and the clue said, "Stan Lee said the alias-using title character of this novel set during the French Revolution “was the 1st superhero I… read about.”" The answer to the clue was, "The Scarlet Pimpernel."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.