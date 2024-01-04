Today's Final Jeopardy (January 3, 2024): Who won Game 83 of Season 40?

Game 83 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 3, 2024, and here's what happened. Rachel Cohen, Randall Rayford, and Andrew Whatley competed against each other to win the 83rd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 3, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Randall Rayford won Jeopardy on January 3, 2024, against Rachel Cohen and Andrew Whatley. The categories under the first round were John Green; Tv Connections; Where’D You Go?; ____ & ____ Business; Big & Little Geography; Starts & Ends With “T”. While Randall gave twelve correct and one wrong answer, Rachel gave eight correct and zero incorrect responses, and Andrew gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Randall at $6,400, Rachel at $6,000, and Andrew at $4,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were History Of The Americas; 11-Letter Words; Scientists; Paint, By Numbers; Mil. Abbrev.; William Blake In Pop Culture. The score after the round stood with Randall at $19,600, Rachel at $13,200, and Andrew at $6,400. Randall gave 21 correct answers and 4 wrong response, while Rachel gave 18 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Andrew gave 14 correct answers with 4 wrong response.

What was the final question on January 3, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 3, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category From the French and the clue said, "With murder, shadows, a nosy reporter & Peter Lorre, 1940’s “Stranger on the Third Floor” is the first example of this, some say." The answer to the clue was, "Film Noir."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

