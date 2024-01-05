Today's Final Jeopardy (January 4, 2024): Who won Game 84 of Season 40?

Game 84 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 4, 2024, and here's what happened. Kelly Shannon-Henderson, Max Davison, and Matt Harvey competed against each other to win the 82nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 4, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Matt Harvey won Jeopardy on January 4, 2024, against Kelly Shannon-Henderson and Max Davison. The categories under the first round were All About Authors; Which Cabinet Department?; Languages & Their Forms; I Sense Some Negativity; Game Show; Of Thrones. While Matt gave thirteen correct and zero wrong answer, Kelly gave eight correct and zero incorrect responses, and Max gave eight correct and two incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Matt at $6,400, Kelly at $5,600, and Max at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were State Capitals Of India; 5-Syllable Verbs; Put On Your Helmet!; Mythology; Earth Science; New Jazz. The score after the round stood with Matt at $16,400, Kelly at $12,400, and Max at $9,000. Matt gave 22 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Kelly gave 13 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Max gave 15 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 4, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 4, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Historic Americans and the clue said, "They went their separate ways in 1806 & both became territorial governors: one of Upper Louisiana, the other of Missouri." The answer to the clue was, "(Meriwether) Lewis and (William) Clark."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

