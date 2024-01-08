Today's Final Jeopardy (January 5, 2024): Who won Game 85 of Season 40?

Game 85 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 5, 2024, and here's what happened. Randall Rayford, Michael Cavaliere, and Matt Harvey competed against each other to win the 82nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

The result of January 5, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The categories under the first round were Black History Year; This & That; Weight, Weight, Don’t Tell Me; Lines In Classic Novels; Nyming -Nyms; Our Man On The Field. While Matt gave seven correct and zero wrong answer, Michael gave eight correct and one incorrect responses, and Randall gave ten correct and three incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Matt at $4,200, Michael at $3,600, and Randall at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Country Overlaps; 20Th Century Pop Culture; Famous Objects; Alliteration; The Ocean; Our Woman In The Field. The score after the round stood with Matt at $16,200, Michael at $13,200, and Randall at $7,600. Matt gave 18 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Michael gave 17 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Randall gave 17 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 5, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 5, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Children’s Books and the clue said, "A 2020 edition of this beloved 1911 novel came with a glossary of horticultural terms & a location guide." The answer to the clue was, "The Secret Garden."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

