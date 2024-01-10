Today's Final Jeopardy (January 9, 2024): Who won Game 87 of Season 40?

Game 87 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 9, 2024, and here's what happened. Pam Warren, April Marquet, and Rotimi Kukoyi competed against each other to win the 87th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 9, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Rotimi Kukoyi won Jeopardy on January 9, 2024, against Pam Warren and April Marquet. The categories under the first round were “F” In Geography; Sports Takes; College Prep; 3 Of The Same Letter; A Recipe For…; Disaster. While April gave eight correct and one wrong answer, Pam gave seven correct and one incorrect responses, and Rotimi gave nine correct and two incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with April at $4,600, Pam at $4,400, and Rotimi at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Fictional Characters’ Occupations; In My Art Deco Era; U.S. Nobel Peace Prize Winners; 4-Letter Fish; Women Of Country Music; Waterlogged Words. The score after the round stood with April at $10,200, Rotimi at $9,600, and Pam at $8,000. April gave 13 correct answers and 2 wrong response, while Rotimi gave 15 correct answers with 6 incorrect responses, and Pam gave 18 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 9, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 9, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category The Ancient World and the clue said, "This text helped the soul, or ka, navigate a journey into a region called Amenti." The answer to the clue was, "The Book of the Dead."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

