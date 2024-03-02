Today's Final Jeopardy (March 1, 2024): Who won Game 125 of Season 40?

Game 125 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 1, 2024, and here's what happened. Josh Saak, Brian Henegar and Stephen Webb competed against each other to win the 125th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Brian Henegar won Jeopardy on March 1, 2024, against Josh Saak and Stephen Webb. The categories under the first round were Place Name Etymologies; Getting Seal-y; Food, Fast; Pop Culture Princesses; Decades; Rhymes With Rhyme. While Josh gave 11 correct and 0 wrong answers, Brian gave 10 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and Stephen gave 3 correct and 3 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Josh at $5,600, Brian at $5,200, and Stephen at -$800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were That’s A Long Story; Architecture; Cover Me; “N”owledge; Chemistry Class; Gendered Language. The score after the round stood with Brian at $12,800, Josh at $8,400, and Stephen at -$800. Brian gave 23 correct answers and 5 wrong responses, while Josh gave 16 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Stephen gave 8 correct answers with 7 wrong responses.

What was the final question on March 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the March 1, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Countries of the World and the clue said, "Fearful of independence in 1975, around 120,000 of this country's people, a third of the population, fled to the Netherlands." The answer to the clue was, "Suriname."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.