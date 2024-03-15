Today's Final Jeopardy (March 14, 2024): Who won Game 134 of Season 40?

Game 134 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 14, 2024, and here's what happened. Ben Chan, Troy Meyer and Yogesh Raut competed against each other to win the 134th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 14, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Yogesh Raut won Jeopardy on March 14, 2024, against Ben Chan and Troy Meyer. The categories under the first round were Look At The Map; Health & Medicine; Khan You Dig It?; Festivals; Songs Of Youth; Crossword Clues “R”. While Ben gave 8 correct and 0 wrong answers, Yogesh gave 9 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Troy gave 11 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $5,800, Troy at $2,800, and Yogesh at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Ancient History; Books By Reporters; Memorials & Monuments; It’s A Fact!; The Name On The Oscar; Ends In “IX”. The score after the round stood with Yogesh at $29,600, Ben at $17,800and Troy at $15,200. Troy gave 20 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, Yogesh gave 22 correct answers with 2 incorrect responses, and Ben gave 16 correct answers with 0 wrong responses.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.