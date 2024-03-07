Today's Final Jeopardy (March 6, 2024): Who won Game 128 of Season 40?

Game 128 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 6, 2024, and here's what happened. Sean McShane, Deb Bilodeau and Troy Meyer competed against each other to win the 128th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 6, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Troy Meyer won Jeopardy on March 6, 2024, against Sean McShane and Deb Bilodeau. The categories under the first round were Shakespeare For Everyone!; Olympic History; Islands; Middle X; Waits; Measures. While Troy gave 14 correct and 1 wrong answer, Sean gave 10 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Deb gave 4 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Troy at $7,000, Sean at $5,200, and Deb at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were 1924; Unusual Words; The Arts; Occupations; Movie Taglines; The Heavens & Earth. The score after the round stood with Troy at $38,400, Deb at $8,400, and Sean at $7,200. Troy gave 28 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, Deb gave 12 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Sean gave 13 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

What was the final question on March 6, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the March 6, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category American Literary History and the clue said, "“The country is celebrating 100 years of freedom 100 years too soon”, says “The Fire Next Time”, published this year." The answer to the clue was, "1963."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.