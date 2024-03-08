Today's Final Jeopardy (March 7, 2024): Who won Game 129 of Season 40?

Game 129 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 7, 2024, and here's what happened. Ike Barinholtz, Ben Chan and Jared Watson competed against each other to win the 129th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on March 7, 2024, against Ike Barinholtz and Jared Watson. The categories under the first round were Getting Historical; Books By Characters; Sports Mascot History; Unusual Nicknames; The Material World; Before & After. While Jared gave 11 correct and 1 wrong answer, Ben gave 11 correct and 0 incorrect responses, and Ike gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Jared at $7,400, Ben at $6,800, and Ike at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Gitalong, Old Paint; Ends In Double Letters; Boy Genius; Bridgers; Baker; The Tallest One. Ben gave 21 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, Ike gave 13 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Jared gave 17 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on March 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the March 7, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Ancient Drama and the clue said, "From the 470s B.C., Aeschylus’ earliest surviving work has this title; he’d fought them repeatedly in the preceding years.", published this year." The answer to the clue was, "The Persians."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.