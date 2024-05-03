Game 169 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on May 2, 2024, and here's what happened. Sarah Hardy, Weckiai Rannila and Angelus Kocoshis competed against each other to win the 169th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won May 2, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Weckiai Rannila won Jeopardy on May 2, 2024, against Sarah Hardy and Angelus Kocoshis. The categories under the first round were A View Of The City; Celebrity Siblings; Diaries & Journals; Stock Symbols; You Gotta Have Heart; 1950s Talk. Weckiaigave 11 correct and 0 incorrect answers, Angelus gave 12 correct and 1 incorrect answer and Sarah gave 6 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Weckiai at $6,600, Angelus at $4,200 and Sarah at $3,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Literary North Carolina; The Greats Of History; Physics; Fast &/Or Furious; The Girl In The Song; Word Origins. The score after the round stood with Weckiai at $15,000, Sarah at $9,000 and Angelus at $4,600. Weckiai gave 20 correct and 2 incorrect answers, Sarah gave 11 correct and 1 incorrect answer and Angelus gave 19 correct and 6 incorrect answers.

What was the final question on May 2, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the May 2, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Countries with Space Programs and the clue said, "It launched its first satellite, Asterix, in 1965." The answer to the clue was, "France."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.