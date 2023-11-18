Today's Final Jeopardy (November 17th, 2023): Who won Game 50 of Season 40?

Game 50 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 17, 2023, and here's what happened. Danielle Maurer, Carrie Cadwallader, and David Ferrara competed against each other to win the fiftieth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Danielle Maurer won Jeopardy on November 17, 2023, against Carrie and David. The categories under the first round were Curls Gone Wild; Springsteen Lyrics; Pithy Quotes; Bones; Sounds Like A Language; and More Tricky Questions. While Carrie gave sixteen correct and zero wrong answers, Danielle gave six correct and one incorrect response, and David gave six correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Carrie at $10,200, Danielle at $2,400, and David at $800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Name The James; Broadway Musical Settings; Life Of Pi; Palindromic Years; Musical Instruments; and Heteronyms. The score after the round stood with Carrie at $21,200, Danielle at $16,000, and David at $6,000. Carrie gave 30 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Danielle gave 14 correct answers with one incorrect response, and David gave 11 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 17, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 17, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Literary Characters and the clue said, "In his first appearance in 1902, he was described as “betwixt-and-between” a boy & a bird." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Peter Pan?" Only Danielle responded correctly thus winning $16,000. Carrie incorrectly responded with Batman and lost $10,801. David did not know the answer and lost $6,000.

The final results of the game saw Danielle Maurer with $32,000, Carrie Cadwallader with $10,399, and David Ferrara with $0. This was the fiftieth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

