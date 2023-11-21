Today's Final Jeopardy (November 20th, 2023): Who won Game 51 of Season 40?

Game 51 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 20, 2023, and here's what happened. Deanna Bolio, Kevin Hirsh, and Verlinda Johnson Henning competed against each other to win the fifty-first game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Deanna Bolio won Jeopardy on November 20, 2023, against Verlinda and Kevin. The categories under the first round were 1 Man, 1 Career, 1 Team; All God's Creatures; Wars By Battle; Stupid Answers; Opus & Opera; and A Little Deb'll Do Ya. While Deanna gave fourteen correct and three wrong answers, Kevin gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Verlinda gave six correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Deanna at $8,200, Kevin at $2,400, and Verlinda at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Etched In Stone; Movie Sequels; A Matter Of Taste; People In Their Element; There's Always Next Term; and Lesser-Known Ancient Romans. The score after the round stood with Deanna at $19,800, Kevin at $8,000, and Verlinda at $6,800. Deanna gave 25 correct answers and six wrong responses, while Kevin gave 11 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Verlinda gave 10 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 20, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 20, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category US Presidents and the clue said, "7 U.S. Presidents were born in the state of Ohio, beginning with this man who entered West Point in 1839." The answer to the clue was, "Who is Ulysses S. Grant?" Verlinda and Kevin responded correctly thus winning $6,800 and $8,000. Deanna incorrectly responded with Hay and lost $79.

The final results of the game saw Deanna Bolio with $19,721, Kevin Hirsh with $16,000, and Verlinda Johnson Henning with $13,600. This was the fifty-first game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

