Today's Final Jeopardy (November 21st, 2023): Who won Game 52 of Season 40?

Game 52 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 21, 2023, and here's what happened. Ed Hashima, Sandy Olive, and Nick Heise competed against each other to win the fifty-second game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Ed Hashima won Jeopardy on November 21, 2023, against Sandy and Nick. The categories under the first round were A Drop In Which Ocean?; Car Tunes; Speak Of The Devil; Chicken Soup; 2B Or Not 2B; and All About Acting. While Sandy gave ten correct and one wrong answer, Ed gave ten correct and four incorrect responses, and Nick gave six correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Sandy at $5,400, Ed at $4,200, and Nick at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were 19th Century Scrapbook; International Cinema Showcase; Teaching; Communication; A Pain In The Rs; and Make The Phrase. The score after the round stood with Ed at $29,600, Sandy at $10,600, and Nick at $5,800. Ed gave 23 correct answers and four wrong responses, while Sandy gave 20 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Nick gave 11 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 21, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 21, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Television and the clue said, "This series grew out of a screenplay titled 'Murdoch.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Succession?" None of the contestants responded correctly. Matt and Sandy said Matlock, thus losing $0 and $10,600 respectively. Nick responded with Daredevil and lost $5,799.

The final results of the game saw Ed Hashima with $29,600, Nick Heise with $1, and Sandy Olive with $0. This was the fifty-second game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

