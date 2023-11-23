Today's Final Jeopardy (November 22nd, 2023): Who won Game 53 of Season 40?

Game 53 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 22, 2023, and here's what happened. Nick Cascone, Kit Sekelsky, and Deanna Bolio competed against each other to win the fifty-third game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Nick Cascone won Jeopardy on November 22, 2023, against Kit and Deanna. The categories under the first round were Books; Sportstalk; The Instrument Of Death; Pasta Shapes; Building Terms; and Onomatopoeia. While Nick gave eleven correct and one wrong answer, Deanna gave five correct and zero incorrect responses, and Kit gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Nick at $5,000, Deanna at $3,800, and Kit at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Belgium; Sorry About That; Title Role Actors; 18th Century Technology; Company Name Origins; and Tag, You’re It. The score after the round stood with Nick at $23,200, Deanna at $3,000, and Kit at $1,200. Nick gave 26 correct answers and two wrong responses, while Deanna gave 7 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Kit gave 15 correct answers with four wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 22, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 22, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Musicians and the clue said, "An Esquire profile said, 'The most distinguishing thing' about the face of this singer 'are his eyes, clear blue & alert.'" The answer to the clue was, "Who is Frank Sinatra?" Only Kit responded correctly thus winning $21. Deanna and Nick said David Bowie, thus losing $3,000 and $0 respectively.

The final results of the game saw Nick Cascone with $23,200, Kit Sekelsky with $1,221, and Deanna Bolio with $0. This was the fifty-third game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

