Today's Final Jeopardy (November 23rd, 2023): Who won Game 54 of Season 40?

Game 54 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 23, 2023, and here's what happened. Jen Jazwinski, Amy Bekkerman, and Ed Hashima competed against each other to win the fifty-fourth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Jen Jazwinski won Jeopardy on November 23, 2023, against Amy and Ed. The categories under the first round were The A List; Biblical Zoo; Whatchamacallit; They Come In Sevens; Put Me In; and Coach. While Ed gave eleven correct and zero wrong answers, Amy gave eleven correct and zero incorrect responses, and Jen gave eight correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ed at $7,000, Amy at $6,600, and Jen at $2,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nordic Literature; Cartoon Theme Songs; Name That Rebellion; Modern Architectural Styles; ____ Of ____; and Oxymorons. The score after the round stood with Ed at $23,000, Jen at $20,200, and Amy at $14,600. Ed gave 26 correct answers and one wrong response, while Jen gave 15 correct answers with two incorrect responses, and Amy gave 16 correct answers with zero wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 23, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 23, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Science Etymology and the clue said, "First detected in the Sun's atmosphere in 1868, it got its name from an old word for sun." The answer to the clue was, "What is helium?" Amy and Jen responded correctly thus winning $20,200 and $14,500 respectively. Ed did not know the answer, thus he lost $18,000.

The final results of the game saw Jen Jazwinski with $40,400, Amy Bekkerman with $29,100, and Ed Hashima with $5,000. This was the fifty-fourth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

