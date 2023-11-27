Today's Final Jeopardy (November 24th, 2023): Who won Game 55 of Season 40?

Game 55 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 24, 2023, and here's what happened. Dennis Chase, Danielle Maurer, and Fred Nelson competed against each other to win the fifty-fifth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Dennis Chase won Jeopardy on November 24, 2023, against Danielle and Fred. The categories under the first round were Tips From The Ancients; Famous Gingers; Sign O’ The Times; In Explicable; I'd Like A Drink; and It's The Cockatiel Hour. While Danielle gave eight correct and zero wrong answers, Dennis gave fourteen correct and one incorrect response, and Fred gave eight correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Danielle at $7,400, Dennis at $6,200, and Fred at $4,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Nashville, Geographic; Fictional Movie Bands; Possessive Book Titles; An American In Paris; Chess; and Adjectives. The score after the round stood with Dennis at $30,600, Danielle at $16,800, and Fred at $8,400. Dennis gave 28 correct answers and one wrong response, while Danielle gave 15 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Fred gave 13 correct answers with two wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 24, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 24, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Business and the clue said, "This company announced 'On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope.'" The answer to the clue was, "What is Netflix?" All three of the contestants responded correctly thus Dennis won $3,003, Danielle won $16,800, and Fred won $8,400.

The final results of the game saw Dennis Chase with $33,603, Danielle Maurer with $33,600, and Fred Nelson with $16,800. This was the fifty-fifth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

