Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?

Game 56 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 27, 2023, and here's what happened. Dennis Chase, Nick Cascone, and Jen Jazwinski competed against each other to win the fifty-sixth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Nick Cascone had the highest score after the November 27, 2023, game but the winner will be revealed in tomorrow's episode considering it's a two-day match. The categories under the first round were Women In Science; Cat's A Rising Star; The 23rd Psalm; Pick A Side; I Want My Baby Back, Baby Back; and Ribs. While Jen gave fifteen correct and two wrong answers, Dennis gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Nick gave six correct and zero incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Jen at $7,600, Dennis at $4,600, and Nick at $3,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Supreme Courtship; Country Music Hits; Letter Histories; Culture Club; Everybody Loves Raiment; and Triple Rhyme Time. The score after the round stood with Nick at $16,800, Jen at $11,600, and Dennis at $6,800. Nick gave 12 correct answers and zero wrong responses, while Jen gave 25 correct answers with four incorrect responses, and Dennis gave 14 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 27, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 27, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category British Cities and the clue said, "Over the motto 'Fortis est Veritas', the coat of arms of this city features a beast of burden crossing over some water." The answer to the clue was, "What is Oxford?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Dennis lost $3,800, Jen lost $6,000, and Nick lost $7,500.

The final results of the game saw Nick Cascone with $9,300, Jen Jazwinski with $5,600, and Dennis Chase with $3,000. This was the fifty-sixth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

