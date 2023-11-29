Today's Final Jeopardy (November 28th, 2023): Who won Game 57 of Season 40?

Game 57 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Dennis Chase, Nick Cascone, and Jen Jazwinski competed against each other to win the fifty-seventh game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Nick Cascone won Jeopardy on November 28, 2023, against Jen and Dennis. The categories under the first round were Writers’ Words; Seconds; Slinging Arrows; A Capital Idea?; The Department Of Homeland Security; and Foreign Language. While Dennis gave thirteen correct and no wrong answers, Nick gave ten correct and zero incorrect responses, and Jen gave four correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Dennis at $7,200, Nick at $5,800, and Jen at $1,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Remember The Mane; Name That 1990S Year; Stardust; Flower Power; Peace, Love & Understanding; and 4 N Language. The score after the round stood with Dennis at $16,400, Nick at $14,600, and Jen at $3,800. Dennis gave 22 correct answers and one wrong response, while Nick gave 19 correct answers with zero incorrect responses, and Jen gave 11 correct answers with three wrong responses.

What was the final question on November 28, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 28, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Literary Geography and the clue said, "This state university's Writers Workshop has had famous alumni who wrote about the state, like Jane Smiley & W.P. Kinsella." The answer to the clue was, "What is the University of Iowa?" Nick and Jen responded correctly thus winning $14,600 and $3,800. Meanwhile, Dennis lost $11,500.

The final results of the game saw Nick Cascone with $38,500, Jen Jazwinski with $13,200, and Dennis Chase with $7,900. This was the fifty-seventh game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

