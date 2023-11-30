Today's Final Jeopardy (November 29th, 2023): Who won Game 58 of Season 40?

Game 58 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 28, 2023, and here's what happened. Henry Baer, Rhone Talsma, and Nell Klugman competed against each other to win the fifty-eighth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Henry Baer won Jeopardy on November 29, 2023, against Nell and Rhone. The categories under the first round were Here Comes The Neighborhood; Discographies; A, B Or C; Luck Of The Draw; Reading Rainbow; and A Contradiction In Terms. While Rhone gave thirteen correct and one wrong answer, Nell gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Henry gave seven correct and one incorrect answer.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 28th, 2023): Who won Game 57 of Season 40?

The first round's score stood with Rhone at $7,800, Nell at $2,400, and Henry at $1,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Making Waves; Farewell To The Chief; Metricky Problems; Barre Tenders; Ben Franklin's Drinker’s Dictionary; and Let's Have A Ball. The score after the round stood with Nell at $12,400, Rhone at $10,600, and Henry at $8,000. Nell gave 12 correct answers and one wrong response, while Rhone gave 23 correct answers with five incorrect responses, and Henry gave 12 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on November 29, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 29, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category A Bit of Britain and the clue said, "In disarray, it was sold at auction in 1915 to a local Wiltshire man, who would donate it to the British government 3 years later." The answer to the clue was, "What is Stonehenge?" None of the contestants responded correctly thus Henry lost $2,601, Nell lost $8,801, and Rhone lost $5,401.

The final results of the game saw Henry Baer with $5,399, Rhone Talsma with $5,199, and Nell Klugman with $3,599. This was the fifty-eighth game of season 40, which has been using recycled clues from the previous seasons. Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?