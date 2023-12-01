Today's Final Jeopardy (November 30, 2023): Who won Game 59 of Season 40?

Game 59 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on November 30, 2023, and here's what happened. Ciara Donegan, Alisa Hove, and Tyler Vandenberg competed against each other to win the fifty-ninth game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won November 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

Tyler Vandenberg won Jeopardy on November 30, 2023, against Ciara and Alisa. The categories under the first round were Econ 101; I Married A Beatle; Who Is Theon Of Smyrna?; That’s “Corn”y; Well, I’m Warm-Blooded; Check It & See. While Tyler gave eighteen correct and one wrong answer, Ciara gave twenty three correct and one incorrect responses, and Alisa gave ten correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Tyler at $15,800, Ciara at $15,200, and Alisa at $7,800. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Islands & Peninsulas; We Sell Fun; If It Ain’t Baroque…; Hats; Quotable Quotes; Y_O_Y. The score after the round stood with Tyler at $16,800, Alisa at $7,800, and Ciara at $15,200. Tyler gave 18 correct answers and one wrong response, while Alisa gave 10 correct answers with one incorrect responses, and Ciara gave 23 correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on November 30, 2023's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the November 30, 2023, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category A Bit of Britain and the clue said, "Established in 1963, this group had its conclusions questioned in books, reports & a special 1970s Congressional committee." The answer to the clue was, "Warren Commission."

Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

