Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter Lindsie talks about his Coronavirus diagnosis; Says it makes her sad

Todd Chrisley opened up about his battle with Coronavirus on his podcast earlier this week. The 51-year-old is back home now and is recovering, his daughter Savannah revealed on Instagram two days ago. Meanwhile, his estranged daughter Lindsie too has opened up on her father's Coronavirus diagnosis. In a conversation with TMZ, Lindsie stated, "Since everything that happened in August, I assumed that if anything ever did happen to him, I would probably find out through the media before anybody contacted me, so I kind of expected that."

She told TMZ that even though she has moved away from Todd Chrisley and her family, she is upset about the fact that her father has been diagnosed with something that can potentially kill him. Lindie said that it makes her sad to hear about her father's battle with Coronavirus. She also spoke about how she felt that even she had contracted COVID-19 after she fell sick sometime back. "I literally felt like death," she said. "Honestly, I was scared, more than I have ever been scared," Lindsie added.

Earlier last week, Todd Chrisley announced his Coronavirus diagnosis on his podcast, "Can we talk about this b**ch called corona?," he said. "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my a**," Todd Chrisley said.

