Together Trailer: Alison Brie and Dave Franco Lead Neon’s Chilling New Horror Rom-Com; WATCH

Neon has dropped the hauntingly beautiful trailer for Together! Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as lovers in this horror rom-com, written and directed by Michael Shanks. Neon acquired the film after winning a bidding war at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it had its world premiere in the festival’s Midnight section.

The studio also served as the primary distributor for this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, Anora. Together follows a couple—played by Brie and Franco—who move to a countryside home, triggering a supernatural incident.

According to the official synopsis, the sudden emergence of paranormal activity “drastically alters their relationship, existence, and physical form.” The trailer begins with the deeply-in-love couple feeling ecstatic about their big move away from everything familiar.

As they settle into their spacious countryside house and unpack their belongings, Franco’s character notices a group of dogs standing motionless in the middle of a nearby forest. This unsettling sight marks the beginning of a series of bizarre occurrences, which the trailer captures in a rapid montage.

The eerie footage features ghosts sitting on a bed, mysterious gateways appearing in and around the house, supernatural forces possessing both characters and much more. However, the trailer ends with the protagonists professing their love, emphasizing that romance is at the heart of this horror film.

Advertisement

Brie and Franco, who have been married in real life for eight years, revealed that they immediately signed on to the project after Shanks approached them. The director had been inspired by their 2020 psychological thriller The Rental.

“This one felt right; not only was the script incredible, but our characters have been together for over a decade. Our real-life relationship felt like it could lend itself to the story in a meaningful way,” Franco said at the Sundance Film Festival press conference.

The actor jokingly added that making the film could have either led to their divorce or made them even more co-dependent. “Luckily, it was the latter,” he quipped.

Together will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.