Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch passes away at 95 in Prague

Veteran director Gene Deitch, known for his Tom and Jerry series, passed away last Thursday at his apartment in Prague.

The Oscar-winning illustrator, Gene Deitch passed away on Thursday night at his apartment in Prague. Most famous for directing the popular cartoon series Tom and Jerry, the 95-year-old left for his heavenly abode last week. His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, confirmed the news of his demise to The Associated Press and explained that star died unexpectedly. Gene Deitch has a number of most-watched cartoons like Munro, Tom Terrific and Popeye to his credit.

Gene Deitch, whose full name is Eugene Merrill Deitch, has had an exciting career. He worked as a draftsman for North American Aviation before entering the military and pilot training. He then began to contribute covers and interior art to a jazz magazine called The Record Changer. Gene went on to become the audio engineer for Connie Converse, one of the first American singer-songwriters. It was after that when he dipped his feet into animation and gave the audience Tom and Jerry, one of the best shows in their childhood.

The director has three sons from his first marriage, all of whom are cartoonists and illustrators. Seems like they inherited the art from their father. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publisher on April 18, 2 days after he passed away on April 16. As soon as the news reached the fans, they took to social media in order to mourn the death of the director who gave them a golden childhood with his cartoons and extended their condolences.

