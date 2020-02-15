Tom and Jerry live action reboot: Actor Michael Pena says ‘fans are in for a fun time’

Actor Michael said he had fun working on Tom and Jerry live-action reboot and cannot wait for the fans to watch it. Read on to know more about the film.

Get ready to take a trip back to your childhood because Tom and Jerry are ready to hit the big screens later this year. The makers are working on a live-action reboot of the cartoon show and we could not be more excited about the upcoming movie. The film will explore a fresh story arc and will follow the iconic characters on a whole new adventure. Tom and Jerry already enjoy a huge fan base ever since it started in 1940.

While very little details of the project have been disclosed, the film will feature Chloe Grace and Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda. The new film will see Tom and Jerry living in a fancy New York hotel after getting kicked out of their homes. In the movie, Grace’s character Kayla will hire Tom to get rid of Jerry. Recently, while talking to The Hollywood Reported Pena reflected on his experience while working for the film.

Tom and Jerry have been appreciated by the audience for years. The characters got their very own full-length theatrical film with 1993's Tom and Jerry: The Movie. Pena said he had a blast filming the movie and the audience will are in for a fun time. He also praised the director of the film Tim Story, stating that he did a brilliant job with the film and he is made for bigger movies. He also stated that he felt a certain kind of freedom while shooting for the film.

