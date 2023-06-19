Tom Brady admits he is 'still working' on being a father post split with Gisele Bündchen; Details inside

Tom Brady opened up about his parental flaws on Father’s Day. The NFL legend took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming note to express his love for his kids. The footballer also shared a note of gratitude for his parents and added a thank you note for his father.

Tom Brady says his kids teach him how to cherish every moment

On Sunday, to celebrate Father’s Day, Tom Brady shared pictures with his father and kids and also added a long note on his Instagram. He wrote, “On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up. Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me.”

He then shared that his kids have "taught" him how to "be present" and "cherish every moment" before admitting that he is "still working on this every day" because that matters the most. By expressing love for his father, Brady lastly added, “Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad.”

Tom Brady’s personal life

The 45-year-old footballer shares two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen - son Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. He also has a son, Jack, 15, whom he shares with the Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan. In October 2022, Bündchen filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. In an interview with Elle magazine last September, the supermodel said, “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.” She further added that the mother of two had ‘those conversations’ with her then-husband ‘over and over again.’

Meanwhile, Brady shared a statement where he said he and his ex-wife Bündchen made the "painful and difficult" decision "after much consideration." The footballer has shared photos of him spending time with his kids and also planned to take them to Europe this summer, according to reports.

