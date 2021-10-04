Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids adorably support their ‘papai’ before his match against the Patriots

It seems like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's kids are as excited about their father's games as the Tampa Bay star himself. Taking to Instagram, Gisele posted a selfie of herself with kids Benjamin and Vivian wishing Brady all the luck for his reunion match against the New England Patriots.

"We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!," Gisele's caption read. The picture shows Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 posing with their mother as they hype their 'papai' up before the game as two of his youngest supporters. Wearing matching Tampa Bay jerseys, the mothers and her kids were all ready to watch Brady play against the Patriots, the team that he was a part of previously.

Take a look at Gisele Bündchen's post:

Benjamin appears to be shouting with his eyes closed in excitement while Vivian looked all cheerful ahead of the game. For the unversed, Brady's team won with a score of 19 to 17 and broke Brady himself broke Drew Brees' mark for the huge number of career passing yards in NFL's history. Currently, Brady stands at number 1 with 80,560 points while Drew Brees stands at number 2 with 80,358 points.

During an interview with NBC while the game was on, Tom also gave a shoutout to his family, reports EOnline. "I want to say hi to my parents—they're up there in the crowd somewhere," he said. "My wife, my kids—it's gonna be a late night for them. But just an amazing night for our family. Great to win against a really good football team," he said.

Do you love this adorable family? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bundchen shares sweet post on Tom Brady's 44th birthday; Thanks him for sharing life with her