Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen 'finalize' divorce after 13 years of marriage: Read their STATEMENTS

After rumours went rife for the past few weeks of a major fallout between the power couple, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to confirm that they've "finalized" their divorce after being married for 13 years. In their heartbreaking statements, Tom and Gisele had nothing but love for each other and spoke firmly on how their co-parenting duties will be their topmost priority. The former couple share two children; son Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. Tom Brady's Statement on Divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady, in his statement, touched upon the "painful and difficult" process to head towards divorce while calling his and Gisele Bündchen's kids "the center" of their world: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you." For the unversed, Brady also has a child with ex Bridget Moynahan; a son John "Jack" Edward, 15, who shares a close bond with Bündchen. Check out Tom Brady's statement on divorce from Gisele Bündchen below:

Gisele Bündchen's Statement on Divorce from Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen, in her statement, stated how her "priority" is her and Tom Brady''s children while wishing "the best" for her now ex-husband: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele." Check out Gisele Bündchen's statement on divorce from Tom Brady below:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Agree to Joint Custody Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are taking the amicable route in their divorce as they have agreed to joint custody of their two children, who they will be co-parenting, according to People. A source revealed that the 45-year-old Quarterback and the 42-year-old supermodel, "this whole time," have been working together on the settlement and custody agreements: "They agreed to joint custody of the kids." People obtained court documents which revealed that Brady and Gisele Bündchen's exact custody agreement will remain private and not be filed publicly to the court in order to protect their privacy. A source shared that Tom's "main priority now" are their kids. What do you have to say about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen calling it quits after 13 years of marriage? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bündchen celebrates husband Tom Brady's 45th birthday with a heartfelt note: You are so loved