The former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, shared his side of the story just a day after his wife Gisele Bundchen’s tell-all interview with Vanity Fair took the internet on fire. The 45-year-old appeared to hit back by sharing a cryptic post on his Instagram story about “false friends”. In that post, he described what success actually means and added three hearts over the post. He shared Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote which read “What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends”. Tom Brandy’s “betrayal of false friends” quote raised eyebrows given that it’s unclear what prompted him to share this quote.

Gisele Bundchen opened up about her divorce

It's clear that the former Victoria's Secret Angel took advantage of the opportunity to set the record straight why she and Brandy have parted ways after spending 13 years together. She explained her side of the story about her divorce and dispelled allegations that she had given Tom a deadline to leave the business. “If there’s one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she clarified. “I want him to achieve and to conquer.

About Tom Brandy and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship

Tom Brandy and Gisele Bundchen began dating each other in late 2006. The couple got engaged in December 2008 and a few months later, they tied the knot in February 2009. The duo shares two children: 10-year-old daughter Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin. After struggling in marriage for a year, Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42, finally decided to part ways in 2022. The former NFL quarterback also shares a 15-year-old son with his ex-Bridget Moynahan.

ALSO READ: Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce? Latter REVEALS the reason behind their separation

Advertisement

Also read: Why did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce? Latter REVEALS the reason behind their separation | PINKVILLA