Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were in touch prior to PDA pic, sources reveal 'there is a spark'

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been grabbing numerous headlines for their recent relationship rumors. Recently, the NFL legend and the supermodel have been spotted together enjoying their time at Brady's Los Angeles home. They were caught leaving the house the next morning, and the chemistry between them seems undeniable. The PDA pictures of Brady affectionately caressing Shayk's face while in his car have been doing rounds on social media. But recently some sources revealed that the rumored couple has been in touch prior to the viral PDA pictures. Read below to know the details.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were in touch prior to PDA pic

According to People, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been in touch "for a week." Prior to the PDA pictures, they were in touch, and "there is a spark."

The same source claimed that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" the summer romance began but there is an attraction.

Another source told People that the rumored couple first started talking in June this year during the billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy.

This weekend, Brady was papped picking up Shayk at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon before the duo returned to the house for the night. Paparazzi clicked photos of the NFL legend caressing Shayk’s face. In the photos, they were seen talking in the front seat of his black Rolls Royce.

The next morning, Shayk was spotted leaving the house of Brady after spending the night together, fueling the romance rumors. A source told People, "They spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house."

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's past relationships

Earlier in October last year, Brady divorced his then-wife Gisele Bündchen. Since then, he was linked to Kim Kardashian. Brady shares John Jack Edward Thomas (15) with his ex Bridget Moynahan. And, Benjamin Rein (13), and Vivian Lake (10) are the two kids of Brady and Bündchen.

Meanwhile, Irina is a mother to a 6-year-old daughter Lea whom she shares with actor Bradley Cooper. She previously dated star footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

