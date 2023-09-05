Tom Brady and Irina Shyak continue to date after her 'topless' appearance with Bradley Cooper

The romance between NFL superstar Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk used to be in the news for all the right reasons. However, the newest development in the story has introduced one more person in the dynamics and the fans seem to wonder who is dating who. Earlier this month, Bradley Cooper, the father of her child, shared pictures displaying public affection for the model. And reports suggest that Irinan and Tom continue to date. What is the matter all about? Are they genuinely head over heels for each other, or is Tom Brady simply unfazed by Irina Shayk's past? Let's find out.

Bradley Cooper's PDA

A recent report from TMZ suggests that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are indeed still together. Despite the fact that the two never show up publically as much she used to do with Bradley, they are head over heels for one another. The bumps in the road came when a series of pictures came out in the public domain. One incident that raised eyebrows was Irina Shayk's recent Instagram post featuring Bradley Cooper, her ex-partner and the father of her child. In the photos, the two looked quite close on a beach, sparking rumors of a potential reconciliation. However, it appears this didn't deter Tom Brady, as he continues to see Irina.

The pictures came out after TMZ reported that Irina spent two consecutive nights at Tom Brady's Los Angeles residence. This was followed by a series of pictures that showed the two sharing some intimate moments in a car and then in a London hotel. With this, the portal now reports that Tom Brady isn't bothered by Irina's friendly relationship with her ex, Bradley Cooper. The relationship continues between the two and Bradley and Irina are co-parenting as they were.

However, it should be noted that the pictures have raised a lot of questions and rumors for all of them. As for Tom, an insider from TMZ says that he views Irina as his dream partner, appreciating her entrepreneurial spirit and clever sense of humor. With time, more clarity will come for their new relationship. All updates on this will be shared in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

